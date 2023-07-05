Culture War | Guest: Vickie Natale | Organic Body Essentials | Skin Food | Organic Skin Care | Woman Entrepreneur

Today we are joined by Vickie Natale, CEO of Organic Body Essentials. Vickie shares her inspiring story about starting her own skin care line. She explains that she had an engineering background, owned a device company selling to pharmaceutical companies, and just could not find a clean, thoroughly organic skin care line, so she created Organic Body Essentials. Then, we highlight some specific OBE products and talk about how these products benefit your body naturally. Vickie offers our audience a special Moms On A Mission discount with the offer code MISSION.





