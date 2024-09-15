Live Stream on the Second Week of Hunger

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this live stream I briefly describe how I feel after two weeks of hunger and why I filed a request for Interim Measures yesterday at the European Court of Human Rights. Last I explain I why I believe the system will start a mock nuclear war this October after which I answer questions from the public.