BIBLE VS KORAN - THE BIBLE IS TRUE

There are many contradictions between the Bible and the Koran. For this purpose I would like to name only the most important ones, which will show that the God of the Christians is not the God of Islam. The following statements in the Bible are denied or rejected in the Koran:

1. Jesus Christ is the only begotten Son of God

2. The Trinity of God, God the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit

3. Jesus Christ died on the cross and was crucified

4. Jesus Christ died for our sins and can forgive sins

The Bible says nothing about the Quran, but the Quran says a great deal about the Bible. The claim that the Quran 'confirms' prior scripture is a truth claim, because Mohammed recommends his hearers investigate what he is telling them by inspecting prior scripture.

Many thanks to the sources below:

Canadian Times NEWS

The Endless Love of Jesus Ministries

Planet Zion