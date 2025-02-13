The Forecaster - The Martin Armstrong Story or How Governments Railroad Citizens Who Blow Their Cover & Won't Give Them What They Want

"Let me tell ya, you take on the intelligence community and they have six ways from Sunday of getting back at ya." - Chuck Schumer This documentary is an example of that quote from Chuckie in action.





Martin Armstrong, developed a software forecasting model that exposed the financial markets results long before they happened. Not only did it enable Martin to predict market, currency and national economic changes (usually downturns) but also wars.



The CIA contacted Martin and told him they wanted his source code. He refused to give it to them. As his brother-in-law noted, Martin said: "They want what I spent my life developing and I'm not giving it to them because they want it for all the wrong reasons."



This documentary is about what happened next or those "six ways from Sunday" Chuckie mentioned and why you should never be naive enough to believe this government can be trusted about well....just about anything.



