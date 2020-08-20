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EP 2066-6PM Post Office Deactivates Mail Sorting Machines As Supreme Court Allows Rhode Island Mail-In Voting Fraud
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8 views • August 20, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2066
THURSDAY - AUGUST 13, 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2732366772 

EP 2066-6PM Post Office Deactivates Mail Sorting Machines As Supreme Court Allows Rhode Island Mail-In Voting Fraud

The Supreme Court on Thursday rebuffed the Republican Party and allowed a consent decree to go forward so that Rhode Island voters during the coronavirus pandemic could cast mail-in ballots without in-person witness verification. It was the first time the justices had agreed to a pandemic-related voter relief effort. But they explained in a short, unsigned order that state officials had agreed to relax the rules, and the change already had been implemented during the June primary. The United States Postal Service is removing mail sorting machines from facilities around the country without any official explanation or reason given, Motherboard has learned through interviews with postal workers and union officials. In many cases, these are the same machines that would be tasked with sorting ballots, calling into question promises made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that the USPS has “ample capacity” to handle the predicted surge in mail-in ballots.  EP 2066-6PM Post Office Deactivates Sorting Machines As SCOTUS Allows Rhode Island Mail-In Voting – The Pete Santilli Show   https://wp.me/p9CSjU-45v 

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