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CONSPIRACY CHIC: THE AI,3D PRINTING, ROBOT REVOLUTION. YOU ARE OBSOLETE 1
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51 views • May 14, 2021
TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS ARE MOVING TO BURY YOU.RESISTANCE IS FUTILE
WHAT WILL YOU DO IF LOCKDOWN CONTINUES TILL 2025? THE MIDDLE CLASS IS NO LONGER NEEDED AND THEIR EMPLOYEES LESS SO-YOU.
AI, ROBOTS, 3D PRINTING AND DRONE DELIVERY MAKES A WORK FOFCE
OBSOLETE..DRONE SOLDIERS AND FACIAL RECOGNITION WILL KEEP YOU IN LINE.
GO ON TO PART 2
DNA AND TRANSHUMAN https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
WHAT WILL YOU DO IF LOCKDOWN CONTINUES TILL 2025? THE MIDDLE CLASS IS NO LONGER NEEDED AND THEIR EMPLOYEES LESS SO-YOU.
AI, ROBOTS, 3D PRINTING AND DRONE DELIVERY MAKES A WORK FOFCE
OBSOLETE..DRONE SOLDIERS AND FACIAL RECOGNITION WILL KEEP YOU IN LINE.
GO ON TO PART 2
DNA AND TRANSHUMAN https://www.brighteon.com/94f71e15-f7f5-4f9e-8dbe-e2cb0b46f6f6
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