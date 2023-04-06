Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ants Are Enterprising.
Proverbs 6:6 (NIV).
6) Go to the ant, you sluggard;
consider its ways and be wise!
Proverbs Club Commentary.
There are many ants in my yard and garden.
They are indefatigable.
Wise up and study the ant.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yckvvtuu
#ant #you #sluggard #consider #ways #wise
