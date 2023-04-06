Welcome To Proverbs Club.Ants Are Enterprising.

Proverbs 6:6 (NIV).

6) Go to the ant, you sluggard;

consider its ways and be wise!

Proverbs Club Commentary.

There are many ants in my yard and garden.

They are indefatigable.

Wise up and study the ant.

