Revelation's Creation Connection | Mark Finley (Revelation 14)

Revelation 14 says to worship God who made the heavens, the Earth the sea and the springs of water. The question is, how does one worship God as the creator? In a world where the theory of evolution has grown to a status of fact, creation has become a fairy tale. Something even many Christians look down upon. There is an interesting connection between Revelation 14 and creation that reveals to us God's love It's speaks to us of a God who will restore this world to it's endemic splendor. It speaks to us of a creation in the past and a new creation in the future. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents part 7 of a series called Three Cosmic Messages.


