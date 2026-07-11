FCG CHURCH PERSONALIZED WEEKLY PROCLAMATION: Holy Sabbath Prayer: Isaiah 25:1-6,The, 20260711

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)





Oh, my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Holy Father, and my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH in Exodus 3:14; Joshua 1:5; Jeremiah 23:24; 33:1; Psalm 139:1-24; John 11:17; 14:15; Hebrews 10:19; and 13:5!





Hallowed be Your Blessed Name for Your Perfect Love, Abundant Grace, and Infinite Mercies upon me!





Thank You for the redeeming blood sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ paid for me on Calvary’s Cross.





My Heavenly Father, the I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH, please encourage us with Prophet Isaiah’s prophesies to worship and praise you daily through Your Begotten SON with:





O YAHUAH ELOHAI, I will exalt You; I will praise Your name, for You have done wonderful things; Your counsels of old are faithfulness and truth.

2 For You have made of a city a heap; of a defensed city a ruin: a palace of strangers to be no city; it shall never be built. It will never be rebuilt.

3 Therefore shall the strong people glorify You; the city of the terrible nations shall fear You.

4 For You have been a strength to the poor, a strength to the needy in his or her distress, a refuge from the storm, a shadow from the heat; when the blast of the terrible ones is as a storm against the wall.

5 You shall bring down the noise of strangers, as the heat in a dry place; even the heat with the shadow of a cloud: the branch of the terrible ones shall be brought low.





6 And in this mountain shall YAHUAH TSEV’OTH make unto all people a feast of fat things, a feast of wines on the lees, of fat things full of marrow, of wines on the lees well refined. Amen!





Thank You, my I AM YAHUAH, The RELATIONAL YAHUAH for answering my humble prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my YAHUSHA, The LORD Jesus, my Savior, and HA’MASHIACH, The Anointed One, The Messiah Jesus Christ! Amen! (Isaiah 25:1-6 personalized CEPHER).





* * * *