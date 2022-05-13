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OBGYN COMES CLEAN ABOUT THE TRAGEDY HE IS SEEING FROM THE C-19 VACCINES IN PREGNANT MOTHERS
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211 views • May 13, 2022
I feel this is one of the most important episodes I have done. Florida OBGyn wants to tell you what he sees is happening to the pregnant women and their babies from the experimental gene-therapies also called "vaccines". This episode is jam packed for those to see what is truly happening right now in 2022.
*This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to: https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected]
or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada
OR librti.com/odessa
OR on FB Odessa Orlewicz
OR my 3rd attempt on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0kOrv8m_QDyg6FrLlW5JzA
OR bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
OR new rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
OR on Not.TV
*Support my show while helping your body immensely with collagen by taking a look at libertytalkcanada.com/favorites
*Checkout AC50 hydrogen device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
*Librti is Canada’s social media platform, where you can connect with people that value the free flow of information, critical thinking, and individual liberty. By being a member, you will have access to trending news, videos, and relevant information in one spot. Join the discussions, share your thoughts, discover local events, and stay connected and up to date with your favorite content creators, independent media, and organizations that call Librti home.
RESOURCES & LINKS:
1) https://twitter.com/GarnettGenuis/status/1518669754034233346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1518669754034233346%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecountersignal.com%2Fastrazeneca-president-cant-answer-why-the-company-needed-indemnity%2F ASTRA Z INDEMNITY
2)https://www.theepochtimes.com/what-ive-seen-in-the-last-two-years-is-unprecedented-physician-on-covid-vaccine-side-effects-on-pregnant-women_4428291.html
3)https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-vaccine-injury-reporting-logic-and-ethics-out-the-window-bc-doctor-laments_4424825.html?est=hZYUbg29Oe%2BGCfV3tWsX48BmshHjmZSUcmtj07YCJaIqfM9B4bZPHbRwJ79v8KfI73wTh4B%2BZA%3D%3D
4)https://valiantnews.com/2022/04/fda-deflects-over-vaxxed-blood-after-red-cross-says-its-no-good-for-convalescent-plasma/
5) https://palexander.substack.com/p/hospital-ceos-and-senior-doctors?s=w fake Vax cards for doctors
The rest of the links are at https://librti.com/page/view-video?id=2652 in description
*This show is 100% supporter funded. I can't do it without you. If you find value in my show please consider donating to: https://buy.stripe.com/5kAcNy1EZ3bC5H2bII or e -transfer to [email protected]
or by cheque made out to "Van Corp Ent" at #305-1979 Old Okanagen Highway, BC V4T 3A4
*Don't lose track of my shows go to my website https://LibertyTalkCanada.ca and subscribe to my email list and my new telegram channel https://t.me/LibertyTalkCanada
OR librti.com/odessa
OR on FB Odessa Orlewicz
OR my 3rd attempt on Youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0kOrv8m_QDyg6FrLlW5JzA
OR bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Ujmy8wOgWc18/
OR new rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Libertytalkcanada
OR on Not.TV
*Support my show while helping your body immensely with collagen by taking a look at libertytalkcanada.com/favorites
*Checkout AC50 hydrogen device at eagle-research.life and use the promo code "liberty"
*Attention PREPPERS! I am now an affiliate for the amazing Tower Gardens so if you want to purchase a tower garden: https://odessa1.towergarden.ca as well as WHOLE fruit and vegetable supplements (Non GMO) with a 2 year shelf life at https://odessa1.canada.juiceplus.com
*Librti is Canada’s social media platform, where you can connect with people that value the free flow of information, critical thinking, and individual liberty. By being a member, you will have access to trending news, videos, and relevant information in one spot. Join the discussions, share your thoughts, discover local events, and stay connected and up to date with your favorite content creators, independent media, and organizations that call Librti home.
RESOURCES & LINKS:
1) https://twitter.com/GarnettGenuis/status/1518669754034233346?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1518669754034233346%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthecountersignal.com%2Fastrazeneca-president-cant-answer-why-the-company-needed-indemnity%2F ASTRA Z INDEMNITY
2)https://www.theepochtimes.com/what-ive-seen-in-the-last-two-years-is-unprecedented-physician-on-covid-vaccine-side-effects-on-pregnant-women_4428291.html
3)https://www.theepochtimes.com/covid-vaccine-injury-reporting-logic-and-ethics-out-the-window-bc-doctor-laments_4424825.html?est=hZYUbg29Oe%2BGCfV3tWsX48BmshHjmZSUcmtj07YCJaIqfM9B4bZPHbRwJ79v8KfI73wTh4B%2BZA%3D%3D
4)https://valiantnews.com/2022/04/fda-deflects-over-vaxxed-blood-after-red-cross-says-its-no-good-for-convalescent-plasma/
5) https://palexander.substack.com/p/hospital-ceos-and-senior-doctors?s=w fake Vax cards for doctors
The rest of the links are at https://librti.com/page/view-video?id=2652 in description
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