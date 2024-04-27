Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar, Guatemala 🇬🇹 | Vaxx victims have very complex structures suggestive of life

We keep moving forward, slowly but surely 🔐.

It turns out that ArmBio victims have very complex structures suggestive of life.



A team of EXPERT BIOLOGISTS is aware of this situation, and they already declared informally that these structures HAVE NOT BEEN CLASSIFIED BEFORE, their collaboration is very important to clarify the truth of what today is murdering our humanity.



WE MUST MAKE ALLIANCES WITH PROFESSIONALS FROM DIFFERENT FIELDS TO SAVE MORE LIVES...!

Source @La Quinta Columna



