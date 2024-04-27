Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.Wilfredo Stokes Baltazar, Guatemala 🇬🇹 | Vaxx victims have very complex structures suggestive of life
channel image
The Prisoner
9088 Subscribers
Shop now
361 views
Published 21 hours ago

We keep moving forward, slowly but surely 🔐.
It turns out that ArmBio victims have very complex structures suggestive of life.

A team of EXPERT BIOLOGISTS is aware of this situation, and they already declared informally that these structures HAVE NOT BEEN CLASSIFIED BEFORE, their collaboration is very important to clarify the truth of what today is murdering our humanity.

WE MUST MAKE ALLIANCES WITH PROFESSIONALS FROM DIFFERENT FIELDS TO SAVE MORE LIVES...!

Source @La Quinta Columna


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaxxla quinta columnadr wilfredo stokes baltazar

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket