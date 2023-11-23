Create New Account
SHOW NO. 99 Tax Town Hall Show – Part 2 (Nov 8th, 2023)
The Agent For Truth
Published 21 hours ago

In this episode, Attorney Larry Becraft gives a valuable presentation on the U.S. monetary system and the federal income tax and other related matters. Larry provides some historical facts and context you very well may never have encountered before so be sure to see links to these facts at https://www.agentfortruth.com/past-radio-shows-2023.html .

irsbecraftincome-taxformer-irs-agentamerica-freedom-to-fascism

