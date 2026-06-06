Is Your Life All Jacked Up

How is Your Life going, is it all jacked up, no matter what You do it all just seems to fall apart, are You almost to the point of giving up?





Their is a very simple solution to fix it all and smooth out the path You have chosen to travel.





Matt 11:28-30 Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Mat 11:29 Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls.

Mat 11:30 For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.





Turn your life over to Jesus, your creator who loves You. What does He promise, if you do, REST. The yoke of Jesus what does that involve? Love God with all your heart, and your neighbor as yourself, your brothers keeper?





Do that and everything else will fall into place. Love God = Repent. Love your neighbor = Help others?





It would completely hinder everything about the journey, switch sides, everything starts to hurt? (The Rock is your way)



