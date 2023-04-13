'Water is Not a Human Right': WEF Orders Govt's To Begin Rationing Water Into Homes

As you are no doubt aware, the global elite are making moves to have people “own nothing and be happy.” The world will be controlled by an authoritarian one-world government and humanity, according to Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, will be enslaved in a totalitarian system featuring mass surveillance, mandatory vaccinations and desperate servitude.
In a disturbing development, the globalist elite are claiming that water is not a human right and the world’s water supplies must be privatized and controlled by the elites.
