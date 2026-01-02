Alex Jones TURNED Against Candace Owens By Laura Loomer & Fans Revolt!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this segment Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger highlight escalating tensions within right-wing media circles surrounding the fallout from Charlie Kirk’s assassination and the competing narratives pushed by Candace Owens, Laura Loomer, and Alex Jones. In particular, a great deal of contention has arisen over Owens’ allegations that Erika Kirk and Brian Harpole were spotted at Fort Huachuca in Arizona the day before Charlie’s killing. Meanwhile, critics accuse Jones of reversing his usual anti-establishment stance, prompting backlash from longtime supporters.
Perhaps most surprising, ardent Zionist and anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer claims she is responsible for helping Jones "see the light" about Candace Owens. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger satirically critique how figures across the “woke right” are weaponizing conspiracy narratives, questioning motives, billionaire influence, credibility battles, and alleged coordinated media smears.
