Corstet: Inflation 8 - Inflation Impacting Minimum Wage Workers

In today's 30 minute broadcast, Dr. Corsi continues the series on the short and long term implications of inflation.



Inflation hurts low income earners the most. Inflation is driven by the expansion or contraction of credit and liquidity in the economy. As prices rise, the poor suffer.



Since it takes some time for money to circulate throughout the economy, and the well off have the latitude to make adjustments, the poor get the short end of the stick.



Inflation has driven the price of a new house up by $36,000 in a few months. Homeowners benefit, while those looking for a first home are the ones who pay the piper.



Since lower income individuals have fewer assets, they need to pay more for the same asset that someone with more income already owns.



Lower income individuals then take on more debt, and if the economy takes a drastic downturn, employers lay off workers, those at the low end take the hit the hardest.



Stand strong, fear not, trust in Jesus!



This deep dive into the short and long term effects of inflation gives you starting point information you will need to begin understand reality as we go forward into the brave new world ahead.



Do your own research, learn as much as you can, seek out the truth to enable you to make wise decisions. For knowledge is power, and ignorance is bliss. Choose power: Go to www.corstet.com



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