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URGENT- GET THIS VIRAL- UK PM BORIS JOHNSON SPEAKS OF VACCINES "TO REMOVE" HUGE GROUPS OF PEOPLE!! HORRIFIC!!!
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471 views • January 07, 2021
PLEASE HELP GET THIS OUT FAST AS POSSIBLE- UK PM SAYS "If we succeed in vaccinating all those groups, we will have removed huge numbers of people" ABSOLUTELY EVIL!! THE VACCINE IS FOR MASS MURDER NOT SAVING HEALTH...
COMPANY PFIZER HAVE TRACK RECORD OF PENALTIES FOR CRIMINAL AND CIVIL VIOLATIONS SPANNING DECADES
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer
SEE PROOF OF CASE I WON UK HAVE BEEN TARGETING, ROBBING, TERRORIZING, TORTURING, ENSLAVING, EXPLOITING, GANG-STALKING AND MURDERING PEOPLE IN THE UK FOR DECADES - BRITISH PEOPLE ARE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER HELP US GET THE TRUTH OUT SEE PROOF www.thefarrellreport.net
TRIBUNAL TO STOP THE COVID TERRORISM CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
www.peaceinspace.org
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/12/judgment-of-the-tribunal-in-the-matter-of-genocidal-technologies-pandemic-on-the-indictment-genocide-crimes-against-human.html
SUPPORT THE TRIBUNAL JUDGES
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tribunal-judges-life-survival-needs?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&;utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
COMPANY PFIZER HAVE TRACK RECORD OF PENALTIES FOR CRIMINAL AND CIVIL VIOLATIONS SPANNING DECADES
https://violationtracker.goodjobsfirst.org/parent/pfizer
SEE PROOF OF CASE I WON UK HAVE BEEN TARGETING, ROBBING, TERRORIZING, TORTURING, ENSLAVING, EXPLOITING, GANG-STALKING AND MURDERING PEOPLE IN THE UK FOR DECADES - BRITISH PEOPLE ARE IN IMMEDIATE DANGER HELP US GET THE TRUTH OUT SEE PROOF www.thefarrellreport.net
TRIBUNAL TO STOP THE COVID TERRORISM CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY
www.peaceinspace.org
https://exopolitics.blogs.com/international_criminal_co/2020/12/judgment-of-the-tribunal-in-the-matter-of-genocidal-technologies-pandemic-on-the-indictment-genocide-crimes-against-human.html
SUPPORT THE TRIBUNAL JUDGES
https://www.gofundme.com/f/tribunal-judges-life-survival-needs?utm_campaign=m_pd+share-sheet&;utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer
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