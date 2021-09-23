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PROPHETIC SIGNS SEP 23, 2021 - EARTHQUAKE 6.0 IN MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
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30 views • September 23, 2021
1 billion dollars Iron Dome fund stripped from new continuing resolution …. Biden administration wants to revive Iran’s nuclear deal …. Many San Diego police would rather quit than comply with vaccine mandate …. United Nations General Assembly exempting themselves from Covid-19 vaccine mandates and passports …. More vaccines, more Covid-19: Why are case rates exploding in areas with high level of vaccination? …. Earthquake tremors felt across Melbourne, Australia following a 6.0 magnitude earthquake in Mansfield, Victoria
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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