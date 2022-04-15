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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45 April 14, 2022 - English & Full Text.
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 7 military assets of Ukraine. Among them:
▫️near Privol'e, 1 missile and artillery weapons depot;
▫️near Velikaya Novoselka, Teminovka, Ivanovka, Kramatorsk and Bogorodichnoe, 6 areas of manpower and armoured vehicles concentration of the Ukrainian 54th Separate Mechanized and 128th Mountain Assault Brigades.
💥Missile Troops and artillery hit 132 assets, including 8 command posts, 110 strong points and areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower, 4 artillery batteries and 1 ammunition depot.
📊In total, 131 aircraft and 104 helicopters, 245 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 448 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,188 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 248 multiple launch rocket systems, 957 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,088 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
✈️💥Operational-tactical aviation hit 7 military assets of Ukraine. Among them:
▫️near Privol'e, 1 missile and artillery weapons depot;
▫️near Velikaya Novoselka, Teminovka, Ivanovka, Kramatorsk and Bogorodichnoe, 6 areas of manpower and armoured vehicles concentration of the Ukrainian 54th Separate Mechanized and 128th Mountain Assault Brigades.
💥Missile Troops and artillery hit 132 assets, including 8 command posts, 110 strong points and areas of concentration of Ukrainian manpower, 4 artillery batteries and 1 ammunition depot.
📊In total, 131 aircraft and 104 helicopters, 245 anti-aircraft missile systems S-300, Buk-M1, Osa AKM, 448 unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,188 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 248 multiple launch rocket systems, 957 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,088 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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