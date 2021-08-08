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TOP 3 THREATS TO OUR LIBERTY NOW | Alex Newman
Liberty and Finance
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30 views • August 08, 2021
Alex Newman is Senior Editor of The New American magazine, founder of LibertySentinel.org, and a journalist who writes for numerous publications around the world.

** TOP 3 THREATS TO OUR LIBERTY
1) Medical Police State - Forced experimentation without informed consent, Threats to MDs providing treatment
2) Government Indoctrination of our Children - Behavioral training
3) Crackdown on Free Speech & Science - Job loss

** What can we to resist & reclaim our freedom?
Learn to Say NO
Support your governor, work with State Legislators, Sheriff, City Govt, or Relocate
Liberty Council (LC.org) for medical professionals
Remove your children from the government schools - homeschool or classical, values-based school
Stop doing business with companies that are cracking down on your freedom, switch to freedom-based platforms
Avoid Google, instead use DuckDuckGo or Brave

FIND Alex Newman ONLINE:
http://LibertySentinel.org
http://PublicSchoolExit.com
http://TheNewAmerican.com (Free email of the day, print)

0:00 Intro
4:34 Vaccine mandates
9:02 Healthcare corruption
14:29 Indoctrination vs homeschooling
20:02 Importance of science
25:31 Resisting the healthcare police state
30:14 Get out of public schools
31:23 How to protect speech
=================​=================
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Liberty and Finance LLC receives financial compensation from its sponsors. The compensation is used is to fund both sponsor-specific activities and general report activities, website, and general and administrative costs. Sponsor-specific activities may include aggregating content and publishing that content on the Liberty and Finance website, creating and maintaining company landing pages, interviewing key management, posting a banner/billboard, and/or issuing press releases. The fees also cover the costs for Liberty and Finance to publish sector-specific information on our site, and also to create content by interviewing experts in the sector. Liberty and Finance LLC does accept stock for payment of sponsorship fees. Sponsor pages may be considered advertising for the purposes of 18 U.S.C. 1734.
The Information presented in Liberty and Finance is provided for educational and informational purposes only, without any express or implied warranty of any kind, including warranties of accuracy, completeness, or fitness for any particular purpose. The Information contained in or provided from or through this forum is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice or any other advice. The Information on this forum and provided from or through this forum is general in nature and is not specific to you the User or anyone else. YOU SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY DECISION, FINANCIAL, INVESTMENTS, TRADING OR OTHERWISE, BASED ON ANY OF THE INFORMATION PRESENTED ON THIS FORUM WITHOUT UNDERTAKING INDEPENDENT DUE DILIGENCE AND CONSULTATION WITH A PROFESSIONAL BROKER OR COMPETENT FINANCIAL ADVISOR. You understand that you are using any and all Information available on or through this forum AT YOUR OWN RISK.
All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
free speechfreedomliberty
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