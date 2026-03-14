Iranian FM Araghchi, asked directly whether Russia and China are providing military support and targeting intelligence to Iran - clip 3 of 4

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi, asked directly whether Russia and China are providing military support and targeting intelligence to Iran.

"Russia and China are our strategic partners. We have had close cooperation in the past which continues still, and that includes military cooperation as well. I'm not going into any details of that."

He then added: "We have good cooperation with these two countries. politically, economically, and even militarily."

On the war itself: "This is not our war. This is an imposed war against us. We didn't start this war. It was an unprovoked, unwarranted, illegal act of aggression and we will continue to defend ourselves for as long as it takes, in order to end this war in a way that it will not be repeated in the future."