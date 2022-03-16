THE GREAT RESET & THE 4TH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION: HACKING HUMANS & REMOVING FREE WILL@heliowaveThe Great Reset & The 4th Industrial Revolution. Specifically, we are analyzing a few clips from Yuval Harari & his comments about hacking humans & removing free will.Yuval Harari is a member of the World Economic Forum & is a key advisor to Klaus Schwab.If anyone tells you – we can hack humans on a massive scale, we can alter their thoughts, their emotions & control their behavior through social engineering techniques. Anyone who openly discusses their plan to remove free will, anyone who tells you that the human soul doesn’t matter nor ever even existed, whoever tells you that, well, they are not looking out for you, they are not working for the benefit of humanity…they want to subjugate humanity.We are meant to be free & we will remain free. You cannot contain our spirit, the human soul, many tyrants have tried, and all have failed. Ultimately, these new incarnations of tyrants will also fail.If you like the content, like, comment, and subscribe.