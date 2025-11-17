11-16-2025 TEACH THEM To Be SET APART Part 72 The Challenge Part 1 Pride

The Challenge - Part 1 (PRIDE)

Leviticus 26:19 ‘And I shall break the pride of your power, and shall make your heavens like iron and your earth like bronze.

Join this live session of TEACH THEM To Be SET APART – Part 72 where we explore the theme of “Pride”, with a focus on Leviticus 26:19 as a key verse: “And I shall break the pride of your power, and shall make your heavens like iron…”.





In this session you will:

• Engage with the concept of pride in a spiritual context—what it looks like, how it manifests in life.

• Explore Biblical Hebrew roots and ancient script interpretations to deepen your understanding of the text.

• Be invited to reflect personally: Where in your life might pride be influencing your actions or relationships?

• Receive practical prompts: journaling questions, scriptural cross-references, and actionable steps to cultivate humility and upright character.

• Participate in a live interactive segment: viewers are encouraged to comment with their thoughts, revelations, or questions as the teaching unfolds.

• Walk away with a renewed sense of purpose: to live set apart, aligning with Yahweh’s call rather than relying on human strength or ego.





Whether you’re tuning in for teaching, personal transformation, or community connection—this video serves as an invitation to examine heart-motives and rise into the posture of humble service.





