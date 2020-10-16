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9/11 Missing Links
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94 views • October 16, 2020
The first 9/11 Truth film to name names of the perpetrators. 9/11 Missing Links presents a credible, well-documented case that the 9/11 atrocities were a war provocation carried out by Israeli assets: Neocons and dual nationals working within the top levels of the US government, and Mossad agents running private sector contracting firms.
As they say, ‘if you want to control the dissent you lead the dissent.’ Utilizing evidence from the FBI, CIA, NSA, US Armed Forces Intelligence sectors, Foreign Intelligence organizations, local law enforcement agencies and independent investigators, Missing Links goes where no other 9/11 video has dared to.
As they say, ‘if you want to control the dissent you lead the dissent.’ Utilizing evidence from the FBI, CIA, NSA, US Armed Forces Intelligence sectors, Foreign Intelligence organizations, local law enforcement agencies and independent investigators, Missing Links goes where no other 9/11 video has dared to.
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