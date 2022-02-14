Dark Journalist & Catherine Austin Fitts: It's Happening Now! Global Control Coup

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Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt Interviews Catherine Austin Fitts
As She Reveals The Global Control Coup!
#Fitts #CBDC #CentralBank #BlackBudget
IT'S HAPPENING NOW!
Former Assistant HUD Secretary and Wall Street Dillon Read & Co. Partner Catherine Austin Fitts returns to the Dark Journalist show and reveals how the Central Bankers and the Deep State have implemented a worldwide surveillance and transaction tracking infrastructure to harvest humanity physically, financially and spiritually. Catherine sees this as a time to choose between freedom and tyranny and suggests we have a limited time to restore the Constitution and Rule of Law.
MORE...
CBDC
Bitcoin
UFOs
Black Budget
Digital Tyranny
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