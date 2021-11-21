FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 31:21,23-24, 20211121

FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:

Sunday, November 21, 2021: Psalm 31:21,23-24

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Great Salvation Plan that my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ completed on Calvary’s Cross through His Birth, Ministry, Death, Resurrection, and Ascension in order to pay for my sin’s debt.

JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD my SANCTIFIER, as I journey through this land of sin, against the despotisms, against the powers, against the world rulers of this present darkness, against the spirit forces of wickedness in the supernatural world, please allow Your Holy Spirit to reassure me that I am already covered by my LORD’s Atoning Blood Sacrifice. Therefore,

21 Blessed are You, my LORD, for You have shown me Your marvelous kindness and deliverance in a mighty way!

23 Oh, love the LORD, all you His saints! For JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD our RIGHTEOUSNESS preserves the faithful, and fully repays the sinful person.

I will 24 be of good courage for You, JEHOVAH RAPHA, the LORD our HEALER shall strengthen my heart, and all who hope in You!

Thank You, Merciful Father, for answering my prayers in the Precious Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 31:21,23-24 personalized NKJV)