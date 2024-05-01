Trudeau has been "bought and paid for" by the globalists - and has been elevated to the 'DICTATOR' position, over canada. The "bought and paid for" mainstream media, has been covering-up ALL his crimes in office, for a VERY long time - yet, that time is coming to an End, because 'there IS a God'! - and He is 'ABOVE' trudeau. Currently, the prime minister has 'the social maturity of an 18 year old', and has been 'given the keys to daddy's car', and is ALLOWED to drive above the speed limit with 'NO fear' of accountability. Even the canadian 'speaker of the house', is protecting him.
