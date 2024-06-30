BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tucker Carlson Speaks About Biden, Democracy, and More at the Australian Freedom Conference
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
303 followers
1383 views • 10 months ago

US media giant Tucker Carlson and Australian businessman Clive Palmer are joined by American filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza and Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann for the Australian Freedom Conference (https://iccsydneytheatre.com/event/australian-freedom-conference/). The event covers a range of topics, including current and future threats to truth, democracy and personal freedoms in a world that is becoming unrecognizable to the one we once knew.

Once the anchor of the highest rating cable news program, Tucker now runs his own media channel, the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN), where he has interviewed some of the world’s biggest personalities.

#TuckerCarlson #AustralianFreedomConference #JoeBiden #BiDone #Democracy #ElectionFraud #TruthMatters #Freedom #AmericanPatriotsApparel

