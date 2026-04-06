Washington Audit EXPOSES $37M Childcare Payment Failures

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A Washington State audit revealed $37 million in questionable childcare payments, exposing major gaps in oversight, verification, and accountability. In this Part 2 update, we break down what the audit found, how it connects to broader national trends, and what it means for taxpayers and families.
#WashingtonState #ChildcareAudit #GovernmentOversight #TaxpayerMoney #PublicFunds #Accountability #PolicyAnalysis #EconomicImpact #ChildcareCrisis #LeftCoastNews
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