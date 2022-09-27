MH-6 Little Bird: The Killer's Egg That The Enemy Fears

US Military News
Sep 25, 2022 The MH-6 helicopter, which has the official name Little Bird, is more commonly known by its more accurate and catchier nickname, the Killer Egg. The MH-6's 24-foot-long, 9-foot-tall fuselage does resemble an egg, so the name is appropriate. The MH-6 has unprecedented levels of performance. Light helicopters have been in service for the United States military for more than four decades, serving in a variety of roles including attack, evacuation, transportation, and observation missions for U.S. Special Forces.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glMXLiQrvt4
