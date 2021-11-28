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Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 4 - HAPPY SOVIET CHILDHOOD
The Anti Red
The Anti Red
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33 views • November 28, 2021
Was the soviet childhood really the "happiest childhood in the world"?
Let's talk about it!

In this video I discuss:
0:00​ - Intro
1:39 - How to avoid ads
3:27 - Child belongs to the Government
5:53 - Games of Soviet Children
7:48 - Community and co-parenting
9:04 - Social rules of children
10:34 - Free after school activities
11:23 - Food worship
11:58 - Ice cream
17:32 - Soda vending machines
18:50 - Collecting wrappers
19:42 - Young pioneer camps
20:38 - Legendary Artek
21:48 - Could it be better?
23:13 - Why people miss soviet childhood?

Article used in this video:
Russian: https://archive.vn/9JkJH
Google translated: https://tvzvezda-ru.translate.goog/ne...

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You can find me on
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk

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Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a

#history #socialism #communism #ussr #childhood #soviet #child #games #icecream #soda #pioneercamp #camp #artek
Keywords
communismsovietsocialismhistorychildcampgamesussrsodachildhoodicecream
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy