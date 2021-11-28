© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Life of a Soviet Citizen - PART 4 - HAPPY SOVIET CHILDHOOD
Follow
1
Share
Report
33 views • November 28, 2021
Was the soviet childhood really the "happiest childhood in the world"?
Let's talk about it!
In this video I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
1:39 - How to avoid ads
3:27 - Child belongs to the Government
5:53 - Games of Soviet Children
7:48 - Community and co-parenting
9:04 - Social rules of children
10:34 - Free after school activities
11:23 - Food worship
11:58 - Ice cream
17:32 - Soda vending machines
18:50 - Collecting wrappers
19:42 - Young pioneer camps
20:38 - Legendary Artek
21:48 - Could it be better?
23:13 - Why people miss soviet childhood?
Article used in this video:
Russian: https://archive.vn/9JkJH
Google translated: https://tvzvezda-ru.translate.goog/ne...
Adblock extension: https://getadblock.com/en
Youtube Vanced: https://vancedapp.com
Sponsorblock: https://sponsor.ajay.app
You can find me on
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thea...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
#history #socialism #communism #ussr #childhood #soviet #child #games #icecream #soda #pioneercamp #camp #artek
Let's talk about it!
In this video I discuss:
0:00 - Intro
1:39 - How to avoid ads
3:27 - Child belongs to the Government
5:53 - Games of Soviet Children
7:48 - Community and co-parenting
9:04 - Social rules of children
10:34 - Free after school activities
11:23 - Food worship
11:58 - Ice cream
17:32 - Soda vending machines
18:50 - Collecting wrappers
19:42 - Young pioneer camps
20:38 - Legendary Artek
21:48 - Could it be better?
23:13 - Why people miss soviet childhood?
Article used in this video:
Russian: https://archive.vn/9JkJH
Google translated: https://tvzvezda-ru.translate.goog/ne...
Adblock extension: https://getadblock.com/en
Youtube Vanced: https://vancedapp.com
Sponsorblock: https://sponsor.ajay.app
You can find me on
Telegram group: https://t.me/theantired
Telegram chat: https://t.me/joinchat/yIkIbsX2WAcyN2Jk
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thea...
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-619333
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@theantired:a
#history #socialism #communism #ussr #childhood #soviet #child #games #icecream #soda #pioneercamp #camp #artek
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.