The Rapture And The Seals Unpacked
Agapes Light
In this edition of the discussion on the rapture, we continue to explore the issues regarding this yet-to-happen phenomenon. It is amazing how so many preachers have got the fact so wrong on this. The main thing here is that the Holy Spirit will never ever reveal the timing of the coming of the Lord to any human being. If any preacher claims to have a revelation of the time of the Lord's coming, he is a liar!!!

