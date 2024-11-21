RT News - November 21 2024 6AM GMT

Nov 21, 2024

rt.com









Breaking news- an IDF strike on Northern Gaza reportedly kills 66 people and leaves over 100 wounded. As attacks on the whole enclave continue, locals claim Israel is intent on annihilation. Palestine cries foul over the US decision to veto for the fourth time a potential UN Security Council resolution for a Gaza ceasefire. Russia says Washington is complicit in the deaths of civilians in the enclave. Deadly silence. Washington continues to dodge questions on greenlighting Kiev to strike deep into Russia with long-range weapons, with London tight-lipped too, over whether its done the same to add more fuel to the conflict's fire.In an apparent attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine, the outgoing US president Biden has now reportedly approved supplying anti-personnel landmines to the country, undoing his own policy once again. That's as Washington reportedly approved the use of ATACMS to strike deep into Russian territory. Moscow's top diplomat warns that the U.S. is playing with fire. That's after a barrage of ATACMs missiles were fired into Russia from Ukraine, with most of them downed. As the tensions continue to escalate, some voices in the US are saying that it might not be Biden who was behind the decision to allow the use of long-range missiles. Meanwhile the Russian political philosopher Aleksandr Dugin says the escalation is the US Democrats' attempt to cling to power. As an average of three children are now killed every day in Lebanon, UNICEF sounds the alarm that the world is turning a blind eye to the violence spilling over in the Middle East.