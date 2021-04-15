DR. TENPENNY AND DONALD JEFFRIES, AUTHOR, "CRIMES AND COVER UPS IN AMERICAN POLITICS"

DrTenpenny





Monday April 12 2021, on The Tenpenny Files, Donald Jeffries is the author of several critically acclaimed bestsellers including "Hidden History: An Expose of Modern Crimes, Conspiracies, and Cover-Ups in American Politics,” where he starts with the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and proceeds to set the story straight about a wide variety of issues that have plagued our country's history. His work has turned "conspiracy theories" into "conspiracy fact."



In Jeffries' newest book, released in 2019, "Crimes and Cover-Ups in American Politics: 1776-1963,” he exposed what they didn’t teach you in school about Benjamin Franklin, The Free Masons, Abraham Lincoln, the Spanish American War, Prohibition, and more. Jeffries spares no one and nothing in this explosive new book.



The conversation we had today about Abraham Lincoln will blow you away! Don't miss it!



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During our Deep Dives, I have a conversation with our guests about what inspires them and to find out more about who they really are.



In our Deep Dive, when asked about "In-your-face" facts that people deny, I asked him, "Why do you believe there is such a disconnect between in-your-face reality and commonly held beliefs?" You won't want to miss his response!!



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