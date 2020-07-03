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Survivors Ch. 13 - Surviving Without the Mark Implant
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127 views • July 03, 2020
The twelve tribes learn how to survive without the microchip implant and refuse to accept the Mark of the Beast. This chapter of the radical apocalyptic novel Survivors will do much more than entertain you. It will give you an insight into the level of commitment that is needed to prepare now for the end times.
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