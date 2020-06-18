© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magentocracy VI: Cistern of the Flamingotines (Part 1)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • June 18, 2020
01001000 01101111 01110101 01110011 01101001 01101110 01100111 00100000 01000010 01110010 01100001 01111010 01101001 01101100 00100000 01010100 01110111 01101001 01101110 01110011 00100000 01100110 01101111 01110010 00100000 01100001 00100000 01001010 01101111 01111001 00100000 01000100 01101001 01110110 01101001 01110011 01101001 01101111 01101110
Episode VI “Cistern of the Flamingotines” provides contextual cue analysis to visual metaphors embedded in the art design and set construction of film, primarily those of Stanley Kubrick, providing a potential solution to the alluring but enigmatic appeal of his productions. In this окончательный film of the Orkadian Glow series, the theme of Lebensborn emerges at the home of Nabokov’s Lolita which leads onto a trail to ancient Egypt and the ritual consumption of divine flamingo. Wendy Torrance appears to be dressed as Snow White as an allusion to her sister Rose Red… or is it Wadjet? Fun with sun sigils, RAD pennants, and Baby Lemonade, then Danny throws Lebensborn darts into a Sonnenrad as a jab at the Fuhrer. Wendy’s Wunjo Joy mentioned as Part One ends.
Episode VI “Cistern of the Flamingotines” provides contextual cue analysis to visual metaphors embedded in the art design and set construction of film, primarily those of Stanley Kubrick, providing a potential solution to the alluring but enigmatic appeal of his productions. In this окончательный film of the Orkadian Glow series, the theme of Lebensborn emerges at the home of Nabokov’s Lolita which leads onto a trail to ancient Egypt and the ritual consumption of divine flamingo. Wendy Torrance appears to be dressed as Snow White as an allusion to her sister Rose Red… or is it Wadjet? Fun with sun sigils, RAD pennants, and Baby Lemonade, then Danny throws Lebensborn darts into a Sonnenrad as a jab at the Fuhrer. Wendy’s Wunjo Joy mentioned as Part One ends.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.