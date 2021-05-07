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“You will own nothing, and you will be happy”? | The Great Reset
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41 views • May 07, 2021
“You will own nothing, and you will be happy”? | The Great Reset
SOURCE:
Russell Brand
3.16M subscribers
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
This week, the World Economic Forum reprised its annual meeting, albeit virtually, organised around “The Great Reset,” its effort to rethink the global economy. How do we separate the various conspiracy theories associated with the WEF from the genuinely dangerous ideas lurking beneath its stated agenda?
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast here:
http://luminary.link/russell
Subscribe to my channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
(make sure to hit the BELL icon to be notified of new videos!)
Get my book "Recovery" here: https://amzn.to/2R7c810
Get my book "Mentors" here (and as an audiobook!): https://amzn.to/2t0Zu9U
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy
SOURCE:
Russell Brand
3.16M subscribers
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join/ and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
*not a euphemism
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
US: http://adbl.co/revelation
UK: http://adbl.co/revelationuk
AU: http://adbl.co/revelationau
CA: http://adbl.co/revelationca
This week, the World Economic Forum reprised its annual meeting, albeit virtually, organised around “The Great Reset,” its effort to rethink the global economy. How do we separate the various conspiracy theories associated with the WEF from the genuinely dangerous ideas lurking beneath its stated agenda?
Listen to my Under The Skin podcast here:
http://luminary.link/russell
Subscribe to my channel here: http://tinyurl.com/opragcg
(make sure to hit the BELL icon to be notified of new videos!)
Get my book "Recovery" here: https://amzn.to/2R7c810
Get my book "Mentors" here (and as an audiobook!): https://amzn.to/2t0Zu9U
Instagram: http://instagram.com/russellbrand/
Twitter: http://twitter.com/rustyrockets
Produced by Gareth Roy
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