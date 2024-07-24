BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Wrong Man? - Car Explosion in Moscow, person with the same name as the deputy head of the satellite communication radio center, Andrey Torgashov
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1260 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
67 views • 9 months ago

Apparently, during the car explosion in Moscow, a person with the same name as the deputy head of the satellite communication radio center, Andrey Torgashov, was injured.

The injured man's wife told RT that her husband underwent surgery. He is also connected to law enforcement agencies. To a witness of the explosion, who was among the first on the scene, he said that he participated in the Special Military Operation.

Earlier, Torgashov, who is indeed the deputy head of the satellite communication radio center, told RT that it was not his car that exploded. At the time of the incident, he was at work.

adding:  According to media reports, the man had his feet blown off and is in serious condition. Thanks to the help of local residents, he was able to be pulled out of the car and given first aid in time. Along with Torgashov, his wife was also injured and has been hospitalized.

Cynthia... check out the other 2 videos about this, especially the explosion. A case of mistaken identify by Ukraine operative?

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy