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What is the Meaning of the Waveshief Offering in Leviticus 23?
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54 views • April 01, 2020
It is not the feast of the firstrfruits. It was a foreshadow of of the first of the firstfruits who rose from the dead and was accepted by the Father. The source of confusion is the Jewish tradition. The Word of God explains the true meaning of the wave shief offering.
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