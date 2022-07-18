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Dr Jane Ruby Show Exploding Numbers of Jabbed Baby Deaths Exposed
Cisco Girl
Cisco Girl
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156 views • July 18, 2022

   Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane brings together the evidence that, not only are babies and toddlers dying from the C19 bioweapon shots but they have been dying for over a year…and these deaths have been hidden and scrubbed from reporting systems and Dr. Jane nails the data to show that it is now undeniable that the jabbed, not the unjabbed….are dying and in record numbers. The show concludes with a look at The mysterious Spartacus Letter – we were warned! This is the Dr. Jane Ruby Show and you’re about to enter Truth In Medicine.

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vaccinebabiesfaucijabbedstew petersdr jane rubybabies-death
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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