BANG BANG! Her baby shot her down.....

There's one good thing about being a member of "Cult 45." You don't die suddenly or unexpectedly! He's next. Unfortunately their kids will go after that. It's what happens when your dad is a douchebag.

Sources

Originally procured from:

https://x.com/JonelessHomes/status/1940031713226485923

https://www.facebook.com/jennifer.dunphyruggiero/

https://www.facebook.com/mick.ruggiero42

https://www.funkfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Jennifer-D-Ruggiero?obId=43109142

https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-dunphyruggiero-family-in-grief

Music: Nancy Sinatra - Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

I'm on Twitter: https://x.com/kurganreport

This video shows you how to run a search on VAERS:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/DTWs4oouteSY/

Source: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html

More data here:

https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

You can help support Kurgan's coffee addiction by donating here:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/thekurganru

Email me with info or to say hello:

[email protected]

We have cool T-shirts and mugs!

https://kurganwear.printify.me/category/all/1

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report