You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet - The Dark Is Yet to Come

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“For the first time in my life I began to realize that it is not evil and brutality, but nearly always weakness, that is to blame for the worst things that happen in this world.”
~ Stefan Zweig
You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet: The Worst Is Yet to Come:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/gary-d-barnett/you-aint-seen-nothing-yet-the-worst-is-yet-to-come/
Source https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FWeWwqaOzA
Everything Inside Me