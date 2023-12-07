Building Your Home to Chemical-Free, Is It Possible? Green Design Expert Andy Pace | Ep 141

How do we navigate VOC labels on paint? Do kitchen cabinets off-gas chemicals? What about EMF frequencies from our appliances? Are green labels about human health, or just environmental marketing ploys? Green Design Expert Andy Pace of the Green Design Center joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to give us grace from making your home 100% toxin-free. He shares baby steps and educates us on how we can slowly make our homes clean-living, safe havens for our families.

The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.





https://www.thegreendesigncenter.com/

Andy’s Non Toxic Environments Podcast: https://www.thegreendesigncenter.com/non-toxic-environments/





To watch and share our latest documentary go to ShotDead.org

Join the fight to get justice for the victims by making a donation by visiting www.wethepatriotsusa.org





FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA