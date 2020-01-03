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Mike Adams: Estamos siendo envenenados por nuestros alimentos.
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38 views • January 03, 2020
Mike Adams, el fundador de Natural News, de Healt Ranger Store y Brighteon.com, habla de la forma en que los insecticidas y herbicidas utilizados en la agro-industria nos están envenenando poco a poco cada día que consumimos los alimentos convencionales que nos venden. También aborda el tema de las vacunas y su toxicidad, la relación que existe entre la industria alimenticia y la industria farmacéutica, etc. Muy recomendado este video para todos.
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