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333 Florida Testing Labs Showng 100% Positivitty Rates with No Negativity Rate
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37 views • July 14, 2020
They are definately 'cooking the books' on a number of data sets. This is one, others are like loading up the positive death rates by giving practically everyone who dies, no matter the primary diagnosis, has COVID-19 or at the least Corona Virus. If you are looking for a brown dog with 3 toes, but all your testing for is a brown dog, your gonna get a lot of positives, but very few will be for what your actually seeking.
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