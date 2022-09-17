Jesus Word the Name of The Lord

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This video was made like the other because of Gods wish. God saw that light was good, then there was a need to save from darkness/sin.
The holy Spirit was with me recording this video, and ofcourse the holy Spirit is also with the words from the Bible quoted on the side, please be aware: :
"Therefor I tell you, every sin and blasphemy will be forgiven men, except the blasphemy against the Holy Spirit"