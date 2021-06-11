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Does Network Marketing Give You Job Security?
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20 views • June 11, 2021
What prevents someone from joining a network marketing company? Some people feel that Network Marketing lacks security, and will tell you they prefer the safety of a traditional job. But is that really job security? Let's compare and see which one really has more risk versus reward.
This video might really open your eyes to give you a new perspective.
00:24 - Single point of failure: home security example
01:27 - Single point of failure: income security
02:33 - Decentralized command: Navy SEAL teams
03:56 - Decentralized command: Network Marketing teams
Diversification
04:48 - Multiple ways to generate leads in Network Marketing
07:00 - What can go wrong?
07:27 - My advice to you
08:02 - Uncertainty is out of control
10:16 - How to have more Financial Security
12:46 - Like and subscribe
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
This video might really open your eyes to give you a new perspective.
00:24 - Single point of failure: home security example
01:27 - Single point of failure: income security
02:33 - Decentralized command: Navy SEAL teams
03:56 - Decentralized command: Network Marketing teams
Diversification
04:48 - Multiple ways to generate leads in Network Marketing
07:00 - What can go wrong?
07:27 - My advice to you
08:02 - Uncertainty is out of control
10:16 - How to have more Financial Security
12:46 - Like and subscribe
★ Subscribe to the channel for more training and tips on building your own network marketing business.
★ Click here to see more Network Marketing Power or connect with Tim Sales: https://NetworkMarketingPower.com
★ About Tim Sales - Network Marketing Power:
Tim Sales is a 30-year veteran in Network Marketing. He's a million-dollar earner in multiple companies, he's been interviewed by Larry King and Grant Cardone, and now he's sharing his knowledge on how to build a successful network marketing business of your own, with real-world examples from his 30-year experience in the industry.
He's breaking down the industry into little bite-sized pieces, so you have exactly what it takes to really have success in network marketing.
You can also search #NetworkMarketingPower #TimSales #NetworkMarketing
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