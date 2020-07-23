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"The World is a College of Corporations" (Network, 1976)
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18 views • July 23, 2020
"There is no America, there is no democracy.
There is only IMB and ITT, and AT&T, and Dupont, Dull, Union Carbide and Exxon.
Those are the nations of the world today.
The world is a college of corporations.
The world is a business."
See also: https://www.brighteon.com/02939214-4af6-40b6-8655-c3566822fae2
There is only IMB and ITT, and AT&T, and Dupont, Dull, Union Carbide and Exxon.
Those are the nations of the world today.
The world is a college of corporations.
The world is a business."
See also: https://www.brighteon.com/02939214-4af6-40b6-8655-c3566822fae2
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