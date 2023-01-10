NWO elites did many reset genocides in history to remove free energy & levitation & space technology

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (January 2023). Jimmy and our allies have exposed to us that the Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” genocidal psychopathic globalist elites have conducted genocides and war crimes throughout human history by disguising as humans, and wiped out entire civilizations to erase all advanced space-age technology and flying carpet levitation technology and free energy government buildings architectures and re-growing of limbs technology and healing technologies and spaceship technologies. The former reset and genocide extermination of the earth’s populace took place in 400 BC and in 1270 AD that propelled the earth into the dark ages and the 1840s and 1917, and they are trying to do it again. They kill all the adults on the earth’s surface, and use the orphans as child sex slaves to be raised with a false history and mind-programming. They lowered the dimensions to the 3rd dimension to enslave the Terran humans and other humanoids throughout the universe. They burn down all the free energy generators ancient buildings like the Notre Dame cathedral, which were not churches originally, and only leave some of the buildings for free energy for their own government buildings. The commercial jets run on levitation technology, and fuel is only used for their fake takeoffs and fake landings, but they collect normal airfare to steal money from the humans. The wings cannot contain enough fuel for the entire flights. The levitation aircraft carrier ships in their movies “Avengers” and “Captain America” that fly in the skies which are cloaked invisible have existed for the longest time. The military aircraft carrier ships in the sea are just to deceive the humans into thinking that we are at that level of primitive technology. The elites have homes on many other planets, and have hid all the technology from the populace. They do “great awakening” resets every time throughout history, in order to kill off all the populace, and steal their children as child sex slave orphans and human meat livestock herds and lab specimens, and steal all of Tesla’s technology, and use free energy and levitation technology in their homes on earth and other planets, and then steal billions of dollars from the Terran humans using their fake petroleum primitive technology fuel industry. They cannot make money from Tesla’s free energy from the air ether. The ancient Rome and Egypt and 1800s steampunk Tartarian civilizations were more advanced in technology than the current modern technology we have now. There were many nephilim giants dwelling alongside humans until the 1800s. The Satanist pedophile cannibal witch Draco avatar feminists’ wands and brooms are just ancient technology disguised as ordinary objects, which they hide from the humans in their occult Illuminati secret societies. The Satanists invert everything, including the cross, so they inverted the north and south, too. This is why North America is South America, and South America is North America. Ancient Egypt and ancient China were therefore located in North America where the Egyptian artifacts found in the Grand Canyon have been confiscated by the Illuminati NWO Freemason Satanist Smithsonian museum and Vatican. The earth is a super earth and it is much bigger than the Satanists claim it is. One-third of the galaxy is here. It is more of an egg-shape rather than a globe. The sun is much closer than they tell you. When you go above the 4th dimension, there are two suns. That is why the Nazi 4th Reich U.S. Space Force’s poster depicts two suns. They destroyed the earth and made the deserts.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine