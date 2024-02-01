Truth and Righteousness

Days of Noah and Lot: the righteous is removed from the earth and people won't know it. This is because people will increasingly see evil as good and good as evil.
Isaiah 57:1 KJV Bible
The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.
I won't be doing IN PERSON videos for a bit so this is likely how you will see it or audio.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.