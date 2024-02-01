Truth and Righteousness

Days of Noah and Lot: the righteous is removed from the earth and people won't know it. This is because people will increasingly see evil as good and good as evil.

Isaiah 57:1 KJV Bible

The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.





