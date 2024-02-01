Create New Account
Truth and Righteousness
Yahsdaughter137777
Published 20 hours ago

Days of Noah and Lot: the righteous is removed from the earth and people won't know it.  This is because people will increasingly see evil as good and good as evil.

Isaiah 57:1  KJV Bible

The righteous perisheth, and no man layeth it to heart: and merciful men are taken away, none considering that the righteous is taken away from the evil to come.


I won't be doing IN PERSON videos for a bit so this is likely how you will see it or audio.



